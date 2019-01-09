Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,556.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $193,708 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.63. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

