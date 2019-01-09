Comparing BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (BVNRY) & Vical (VICL)

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vical and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical $13.82 million 1.80 -$12.96 million ($1.01) -1.13 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $208.06 million 3.55 $27.54 million $0.29 26.28

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Vical. Vical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vical and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical 0 0 1 0 3.00 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Vical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vical is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Profitability

This table compares Vical and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical -300.44% -31.61% -28.28% BAVARIAN NORDIC/S -126.80% -19.17% -14.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Vical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S beats Vical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection. Vical Incorporated has a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize VL-2397 antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of novel vaccines for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases and cancer. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUN and IMVANE names. It is also developing MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; and MVA-BN HPV that is in preclinical development stage to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company is developing PROSTVAC, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; CV301 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment multiple cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; US Department of Defense; and PCI Biotech. The company operates in the United States, Holland, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgård, Denmark.

