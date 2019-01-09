Comparing Great Elm Capital (GECC) & Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital 27.93% 14.91% 7.11% Janus Henderson Group 37.59% 11.67% 8.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Elm Capital and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Janus Henderson Group 2 5 0 0 1.71

Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $33.07, suggesting a potential upside of 54.10%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Great Elm Capital pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Janus Henderson Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $29.73 million 2.83 -$2.75 million $1.52 5.20 Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 1.95 $655.50 million $2.48 8.65

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Great Elm Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

