Comparing Riot Blockchain (RIOT) & Response Genetics (RGDXQ)

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Response Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -882.55% -91.55% -66.37% Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Response Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 149.26 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -0.65 Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Response Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Riot Blockchain and Response Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riot Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Response Genetics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riot Blockchain beats Response Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

