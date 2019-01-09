Comparing Validus (VR) and AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI)

Validus (NYSE:VR) and AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Validus pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share. AmTrust Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Validus has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and AmTrust Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. AmTrust Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Validus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of AmTrust Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Validus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of AmTrust Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Validus and AmTrust Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validus N/A N/A N/A AmTrust Financial Services 3.98% -17.61% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Validus and AmTrust Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validus 0 4 0 0 2.00 AmTrust Financial Services 0 3 0 0 2.00

Validus presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. AmTrust Financial Services has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Validus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Validus is more favorable than AmTrust Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Validus and AmTrust Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AmTrust Financial Services $5.96 billion 0.49 -$348.88 million N/A N/A

Validus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmTrust Financial Services.

Summary

AmTrust Financial Services beats Validus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines. The Insurance segment underwrites property, accident and health, agriculture, aviation, contingency, marine, and political lines insurance products; bankers blanket bond, commercial crime, computer crime, cyber- crime, professional indemnity, and directors' and officers' insurance products for various financial institutions and other companies; and commercial and institutional risks comprising general, professional, and product liability, as well as miscellaneous malpractice insurance products. This segment also underwrites marine and energy liability, and political risk insurance products, as well as insurance products for repair, maintenance, and upkeep of aircrafts and premises for small companies. The Asset Management segment manages capital for third parties through insurance-linked securities, and other property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance investments. Validus Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses. The Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty segment provides custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans, mechanical breakdown protection, and payment protection plans in connection with the sale of consumer and commercial goods; and coverage for niche property, casualty, and specialty liability risks comprising general liability, employers' liability, and professional and medical liability. The Specialty Program segment offers workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto liability, property coverage, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance products to small and middle market companies. The company also provides reinsurance services primarily for personal and commercial automotive business. It distributes its policies third-party brokers, agents, retailers, or administrators. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

