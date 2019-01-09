Compugen (CGEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Compugen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,318. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.77. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compugen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

