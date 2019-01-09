Concoin (CONX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $5,075.00 and $13.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Concoin has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.02151782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00162084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00234390 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024990 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

