Conifex Timber (CFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$9.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.94 on Monday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$182.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.720000061604283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.