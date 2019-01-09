Constellation Brands (STZ) Rating Increased to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.88.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $156.25 and a 52-week high of $236.62.

In other news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,980,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $114,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 49.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

