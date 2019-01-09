Container Store Group (TCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCS. TheStreet raised Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Container Store Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE TCS opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.08 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 136,376 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

