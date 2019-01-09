Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $464,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,920. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

