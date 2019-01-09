Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $19.05 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,025 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming comprises about 1.5% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2,299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,018,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 976,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 823,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 148,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,760. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

