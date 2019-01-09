Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Purchases 120,337 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,337 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 2.0% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 63,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,102. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

