Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. 87,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,962. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

