County Bancorp (ICBK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICBK. TheStreet lowered shares of County Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $33.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.