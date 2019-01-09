Craig Hallum Lowers Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Price Target to $90.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $115.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

