Credit Suisse AG Has $772,000 Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.82. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.07 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/credit-suisse-ag-has-772000-stake-in-hilltop-holdings-inc-hth.html.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.