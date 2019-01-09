Credit Suisse AG Has $801,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after buying an additional 938,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after buying an additional 736,285 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 880,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 85,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 814,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $502.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

