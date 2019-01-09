Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 288,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 92,754 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,003,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.25.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

