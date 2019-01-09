Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 681,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,337 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,638,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nelnet by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NNI stock opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.67. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 98.19 and a current ratio of 98.19.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $158,480 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

WARNING: “Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/credit-suisse-ag-trims-stake-in-nelnet-inc-nni.html.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.