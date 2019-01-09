Credit Suisse Group Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target to $224.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $213.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.46.

Shares of CP stock opened at $187.77 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $166.36 and a 52-week high of $224.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 87,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

