Critical Contrast: Kid Brands (KIDBQ) and Sigma Labs (SGLB)

Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kid Brands and Sigma Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs $640,000.00 27.05 -$4.57 million ($1.04) -1.91

Kid Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kid Brands and Sigma Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Kid Brands has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Labs has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kid Brands and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs -1,194.04% -179.11% -152.58%

Summary

Kid Brands beats Sigma Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kid Brands Company Profile

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant's early years under the Sassy, Carter's, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter's, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

