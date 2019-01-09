Critical Review: Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) and Jacksonville Bancorp (JXSB)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Jacksonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JXSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jacksonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Jacksonville Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Jacksonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million 4.84 $24.76 million $0.73 19.36 Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jacksonville Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Jacksonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 18.59% 5.87% 0.92% Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Northfield Bancorp and Jacksonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Jacksonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Jacksonville Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About Jacksonville Bancorp

Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jacksonville Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; commercial and agricultural business loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, unsecured loans, and mobile home loans. In addition, the company buys and sells stocks, bonds, annuities, and mutual funds for its customers' accounts; and provides asset management, investment, and trust services. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. conducts its business operations through its main office and two branch offices located in Jacksonville, as well as branch offices in Virden, Litchfield, and Chapin, Illinois. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jacksonville, Illinois.

