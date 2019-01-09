Critical Survey: Elevate Credit (ELVT) versus Wins Finance (WINS)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wins Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevate Credit and Wins Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $673.13 million 0.32 -$6.91 million $0.16 31.13 Wins Finance $100,000.00 7,142.40 $10.49 million N/A N/A

Wins Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elevate Credit.

Volatility & Risk

Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wins Finance has a beta of 5.95, indicating that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Wins Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit -0.49% 12.69% 1.93% Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Elevate Credit and Wins Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 5 3 0 2.38 Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Wins Finance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

