Critical Survey: Legg Mason (LM) & BKF Capital Group (BKFG)

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Legg Mason and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 4 4 0 2.20 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legg Mason presently has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.78%. Given Legg Mason’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BKF Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Legg Mason pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 11.81% 8.03% 3.88% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legg Mason and BKF Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $3.14 billion 0.73 $285.07 million $3.72 7.20 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

Legg Mason beats BKF Capital Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.