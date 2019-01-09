Crown (CCK) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCK. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

CCK opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Crown has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,572,000 after buying an additional 137,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,572,000 after buying an additional 137,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 151.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 204,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

