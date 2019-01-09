Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys Shares of 5,472 iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VCU Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 1,942,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,186 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,886,000 after purchasing an additional 990,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,963,000 after purchasing an additional 971,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 720,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

