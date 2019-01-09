Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,065,000 after acquiring an additional 303,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,436,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 104,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 503,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 221,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 13,257 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $200,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,655. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.28 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

HOLX opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

