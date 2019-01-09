Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $958,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 54,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,534,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,228,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

