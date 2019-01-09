Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling makes up 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,354. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.04. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HY shares. ValuEngine cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.10 per share, for a total transaction of $84,826.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.23 per share, for a total transaction of $204,324.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 95,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

