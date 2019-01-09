Curtis Banks Group (CBP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

CBP opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Wednesday. Curtis Banks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 235.10 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 335.28 ($4.38).

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

