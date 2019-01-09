DA Davidson Comments on US Concrete Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (USCR)

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of US Concrete in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for US Concrete’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $404.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $34.97 on Monday. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $583.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

In other US Concrete news, Director Robert Martin Rayner acquired 3,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.01 per share, with a total value of $136,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 40,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,936 and sold 390 shares valued at $14,489. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.