Daimler (DAI) Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. BNP Paribas set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.91 ($71.99).

ETR DAI opened at €47.50 ($55.23) on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a fifty-two week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

