Danone (BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BN. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.55 ($85.52).

Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

