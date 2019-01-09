Datawallet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,237.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $25,237.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Exmo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.02161774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00167519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00232108 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024945 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.