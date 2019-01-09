Debitcoin (DBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Debitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Debitcoin has a market cap of $45,362.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Debitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00975569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Debitcoin Profile

Debitcoin (CRYPTO:DBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. The official website for Debitcoin is debitcoin.xyz. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz.

Debitcoin Coin Trading

Debitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

