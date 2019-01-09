Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.16 Million

Analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will post sales of $126.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $410.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.10 million to $412.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $527.66 million, with estimates ranging from $516.80 million to $538.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,751.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,073,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,395 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFRG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,744,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,382,000 after buying an additional 4,017,823 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 493,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 493,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

DFRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

