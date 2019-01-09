Denbury Resources (DNR) Bond Prices Rise 4.8%

An issue of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) bonds rose 4.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $72.25. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Denbury Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

DNR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,708,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,888,449. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.55. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 822,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 89,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,799,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after buying an additional 3,266,213 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 81.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 112,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Denbury Resources (DNR) Bond Prices Rise 4.8%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/denbury-resources-dnr-bond-prices-rise-4-8.html.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.