Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TMAC Resources Inc (TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMAC Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$50.30 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

Shares of TMR opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

