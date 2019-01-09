Devon Energy (DVN) Downgraded to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

DVN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 511,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,150. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 448,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 409,889 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 289,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

