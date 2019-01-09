DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc’s (DMAC) Quiet Period To End on January 16th

DiaMedica Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DMAC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 16th. DiaMedica Therapeutics had issued 4,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $16,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During DiaMedica Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DMAC stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $54,000.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

