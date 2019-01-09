Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of DHIL opened at $157.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.74. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $217.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 25.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $8.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.