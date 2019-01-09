Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shares Gap Up to $11.19

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.19. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 2692389 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,461,129 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,377 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 834,803 shares during the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 149,392 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

