Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Upgraded to “Hold” by DNB Markets

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

NYSE DO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 62,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,880. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 894.3% in the third quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,855 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

