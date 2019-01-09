DigiFinexToken Price Reaches $0.14 (DFT)

DigiFinexToken (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, DigiFinexToken has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One DigiFinexToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003348 BTC on exchanges. DigiFinexToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and $938,304.00 worth of DigiFinexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiFinexToken alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002039 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About DigiFinexToken

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DigiFinexToken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. DigiFinexToken’s official Twitter account is @Draftcoin. DigiFinexToken’s official website is www.digifinex.com. DigiFinexToken’s official message board is www.digifinex.com/notice.

Buying and Selling DigiFinexToken

DigiFinexToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiFinexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiFinexToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiFinexToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiFinexToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiFinexToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.