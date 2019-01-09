DigiPulse (DGPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,157.00

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One DigiPulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded flat against the dollar. DigiPulse has a market cap of $39,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02162016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00168789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00232964 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024923 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025000 BTC.

About DigiPulse

DigiPulse’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

