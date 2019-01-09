DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.59. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.60-6.70 EPS.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.43.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

