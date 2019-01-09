DigixDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $293,451.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $293,451.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $20.47 or 0.00505746 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.02175366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00162706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bitbns, Huobi, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Liqui, BigONE, Gate.io, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

