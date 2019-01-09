Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in International Seaways Inc (INSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.81% of International Seaways worth $28,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on International Seaways and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 221,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $4,743,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,054,755 shares of company stock valued at $21,882,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. International Seaways Inc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $547.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.03.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 78.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

