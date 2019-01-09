Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.36 Million Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $26,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,247,000 after acquiring an additional 70,081 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.09. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $114.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.80 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to local customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

